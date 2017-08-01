× Mentor police clear up human trafficking rumors

MENTOR, Ohio– A post on Facebook is getting a lot of attention from Mentor residents. But police say it’s not true.

The post claims men are watching teen girls in parking lots and giving them fliers about “work from home” jobs as a front for human trafficking.

The Mentor Police Department said it has not received any reports of this type of activity and it is not aware of human traffickers using parking lots in the city.

Officers checked with security at Great Lakes Mall and found there were no similar reports.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in Mentor is encouraged to call 440-255-1234.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline estimated 375 cases of human trafficking in Ohio last year. Nearly all of the victims were female.