Memorial service announced for Elyria sailor killed in US Navy ship collision

ELYRIA, Ohio — A memorial service has been planned for a local sailor who was killed in a collision between a destroyer and a container ship off of Japan this past June.

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, was among seven sailors killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald on June 17.

Rehm grew up in Elyria, attending Elyria West High School for the two years. He later graduated from Oberlin High School as a Lorain County Joint Vocational School student in 1998.

Rehm’s remains were returned to Virginia and he will be buried with Military Honors on August 16, 2017, in Arlington National Cemetery, a news release said.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be conducted on Monday, August 7, at VFW Post 1079 on Abbe Road in Elyria. Visitation begins at 4:30 p.m., and a chapel memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.

Following the service, the Post 1079 Honor Guard will perform a rife volley and “Taps,” before the celebration of life. There, family, friends and classmates will have an opportunity to share memories about Rehm.

Rehm’s uncle told FOX 8 back in June that he died a hero.

“His dad told me that he saved 20,” Stan Rehm explained of his nephew. “He went back down to where the other ones were at to save them. The ship was flooding so fast they had to close the hatch to save the ship. They had to sacrifice the few to save the many. Guess he died a hero.”

