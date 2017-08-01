× Medina County deputy hit by pickup truck while directing traffic at county fair

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio – A Medina County sheriff’s deputy was hit by a vehicle as he directed traffic at the Medina County Fair Tuesday.

According to Captain Dave Centner of the Medina County Sheriff’s office, the accident happened around 5:10 p.m. near the entrance to the fair off of Lafayette Road.

Two deputies were directing traffic when a pick-up truck hit one of them. He was treated on the scene for an apparent head injury.

The decision was then made to LifeFlight him to MetroHealth Medical Center. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening. The other officer with him was not injured.

The Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.