Live video: National Night out in northeast Ohio

EUCLID, Ohio – Tuesday, August 1 has been designated as National Night Out. The program is aimed at promoting better relationships between police and the residents in the communities they serve.

People are encouraged to turn their porch lights on, and many communities hold cookouts, block parties and even parades and festivals. Communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases are participating in this year’s Night Out.

National Night Out started in 1984 and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States and Canada.

Take a look at the National Night Out festivities in Euclid, above.