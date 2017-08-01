× Hunter finds 900-year-old remains in Ohio

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Investigators now know remains found by a hunter in Coshocton County last month are 900 years old.

The man made the discovery in a field near Mowhawk Dam in Jefferson Township on June 21.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared the human remains had been there a long time. The next day, detectives and agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation excavated the bones.

County Coroner Dr. Robert Gwinn determined they are about 900 years old and are only of historical interest.