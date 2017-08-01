Forecast: Dry, sunny weather; showers, storms possible later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What to expect this week: Another basically sunny day (some puffy clouds will be ornate) will be with us today, with a few more clouds especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s as humidity levels begin to climb noticeably by midweek.

Dry weather will persist until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest. Showers and storms are back in the forecast mid to late-week. The probability increases significantly Thursday and Friday. It looks like the rain will be out of here by the weekend!

Full forecast, HERE.