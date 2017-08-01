Did you see that? Check out Austin Jackson’s amazing over-the-fence catch in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. – “The type of catch you’ll tell your grandchildren about.”

“Searches “bestcatchever.gif”

“Catch of the year.”

That’s how the Indians and Fox8 sports anchor PJ Ziegler are describing what Austin Jackson did in the bottom of the 5th inning in the Tribe’s game against Boston Tuesday night.

See for yourself:

Views from the 'pen. pic.twitter.com/eve4EOxHGj — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 2, 2017

The type of catch you'll tell your grandchildren about. Ladies and gentlemen, Austin Jackson. pic.twitter.com/xK2rr0QV6U — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 2, 2017

Hollywood just contacted Austin Jackson, they want him to star in the Angels in the Outfield sequel. #Indians — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) August 2, 2017

Here’s how it went down, or over, as the case may be:

Hanley Ramirez hit a bomb to the outfield and Jackson barreled over to the Red Sox’s bullpen to catch it.

He then barreled OVER the bullpen wall – head over heels – to make the catch.

It was ruled an out, taking the home run away from Ramirez.

Unfortunately, the Indians lost this one in the bottom of the 9th when Christian Vazquez hit a three-run walk-off homer.

Well, at least we had that catch.

