Cuyahoga Falls is first Ohio city to provide free medic alert bracelets to those at risk

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio - The city of Cuyahoga Falls has become the first city in Ohio to partner with the MedicAlert foudnation to offer free medical identification bracelets.

The police department will enroll local residents and their caregivers into the MedicAlert national registry to receive a free medical identification bracelet and free 24/7 emergency support services.

Anyone who has a loved one at risk for wandering - because of Alzheimer's, autism or dementia - is encouraged to enroll in the free program, which is funded through the Department Of Justice.

If a caregiver finds that a person has wandered away, they can call a 24-hour emergency response line to report it. That will activate a community network, including law enforcement, to help find the person.

If someone finds a person who is wandering, and they have a bracelet, that person can call the toll-free number listed on the bracelet to reunite the person with their loved ones.

Interested residents may contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330.971.8333. Forms are also available online by clicking here.