Big money believed stolen from Laurel School in Shaker Heights: I-Team

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned of an investigation into up to $750,000 that may have been stolen at Laurel School, an exclusive girls school in Shaker Heights.

Records show Shaker Heights police began the investigation in 2015, and the case is now being reviewed by the Cuyahoga County prosecutor.

We’ve found a former employee of the school has been investigated for stealing up to $750,000 over 7 years using different schemes.

The Laurel School website shows tuition for kids in high school there can reach into tens of thousands of dollars a year.

The school issued a statement to the I TEAM saying, in part: “Laurel School pressed criminal charges against a former business office employee after irregularities regarding cash processing and account reconciliation were discovered by the Director of Finance in the fall of 2014.”

The school fired the worker. And the statement also says, “The theft did not and will not in any way impact the School’s ability to deliver a superb education to its students.”

In fact, we met a parent who told us, "I've known of them for years. They've always had a great reputation for being a really good school.”

We went looking for the suspect. At his home address, a woman slammed a door and said “No, thank you” before we even had a chance to speak.

No timetable for how long it might be before the prosecutor’s review is finished and there’s a decision on charges. The school says it believes the former employee has been cooperating with investigators.