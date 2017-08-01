8 places to watch the sunset in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– This summer has given Northeast Ohioans some stunning sunsets.

Here are a few breathtaking spots to see the sun disappear below the horizon across our area:

Lorain Lighthouse, Lorain

Also known as the “Jewel of the Port,” the Lorain Lighthouse is a historic part of the Lake Erie coast. You can tour the lighthouse, but it also looks lovely with cotton candy skies in the background.

Hinckley Lake, Hinckley Township

Located in the Metroparks reservation, this lake is great for fishing, canoeing and kayaking. Paddle out and watch the sun dip behind the trees.

Miller Road Park, Avon Lake

Walk along the beach or out on the pier to enjoy the natural scenery along Lake Erie. The park, which has a playground, grills and picnic tables, is a favorite for sunset photos.

Nimisila Reservoir, Green

There’s a lot to do at this Summit Metro Park: fishing, boating, swimming, hiking. Keep an eye out for osprey and eagles. At the end of the busy day, relax and see the sunset.

Solstice Steps, Lakewood

The Solstice Steps at Lakewood Park have quickly become a must-see landmark for west-side visitors. The steps curve along the Lake Erie shoreline to provide the perfect seat to watch the sun go down.

Sunset Park, Willoughby

This 2-acre park is a hidden gem. Picnic tables and swing benches sit on top of the bluff overlooking Lake Erie.

Virginia Kendall Park, Peninsula

Home to the Ritchie Ledges and Icebox Cave, it’s already a beautiful site for hiking and bird watching. Sit on top of a bluff and enjoy the breathtaking view at this unique park.

Whiskey Island, Cleveland

Make the sunset part of your Sunday Funday. Play some sand volleyball, then mosey over to the Whiskey Island Still and Eatery for live music. Order a drink and take in the view.

Snap a great sunset photo? Share it with us by hitting the “submit” button below.