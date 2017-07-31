Uniontown police officer shot during call to be released from hospital today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Three weeks after he was shot multiple times while in the line of duty, a Uniontown police officer is about to go home.

“I am excited, and so very thankful,” White told Fox 8. “Everyone here at the hospital, Summa, worked to save my life. And the support I got from my family, my department and the community has been unbelievable. I can never say thank you enough.”

Sgt. David White will be released from Summa Health in Akron today. He has been in the ICU since July 9, when he responded to a domestic violence call and was shot in the wrist, back and abdomen.

Despite being seriously injured, Sgt. White was able to stay calm.

His chief, Harold Britt, says White was able to take control of the scene and called dispatch to report he had been shot. He also called his wife, daughter, and the chief.

"I wanted to hear my wife and my daughter's voice because I didn't know when I would be able to speak to them again," White said.

White underwent several surgeries and still has two bullets lodged inside his body.

He wasn’t able to eat for about two weeks.

He is now eating and walking again.

“God is so good and he has been with me throughout all of this,” White said.

Although he has a long road to recovery ahead of him, White's doctors feel he is well enough to be released today. White does not know when he will be able to return to work.

In an exclusive interview with Fox 8's Peggy Gallek, White described his harrowing ordeal.

"I felt each bullet hole, each hit. I knew the one in the abdomen was going to be trouble," White said. "I felt God was with me ... definitely God was there ... just felt that comfort."

Several fundraisers have been planned to help the family.

Donations can also be made to Sgt. Dave White at the Consumers National Bank.

