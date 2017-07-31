Postal worker’s comments recorded by security camera lead to I-Team investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM is investigating a video clip recorded by a home security camera showing a postal carrier dropping off a package and dropping foul-language.

It happened in North Canton. A mail carrier can be seen driving up in a truck, taking a small package to the porch, and as he delivers it, he mutters. The recording shows he said, “(expletive) loser this guy is.”

Mason Donovan put up that camera at his home. He says he runs 5 businesses, and he has had trouble with the mail carrier. Donovan says sometimes his mailbox gets passed, or the mailbox is left open. And then this.

Donovan said, "It's scary. You don't know what he's thinking there. You just want to know why." He added, "I was out of town when I recorded that. You know, I have kids. If he's gonna act that way when my kids are outside, what do I do?"

The I TEAM contacted the Postal Service. A spokesman sent us a statement.

David Van Allen wrote, "The Postal Service is investigating this issue and the Canton Postmaster spoke with the customer. Based on the results of the investigation, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with collective bargaining agreements to ensure the integrity and values of the Postal Service are upheld."

But the I TEAM felt Mason Donovan and you deserved more. The statement really doesn’t answer any questions. So we went to the downtown headquarters for the Postal Service. That spokesman refused to answer any questions on camera.

Donovan just wants his mail without worrying what might be next. He said, "I don't want him delivering my mail anymore. I want another guy who likes delivering mail delivering my mail. Some people have bad days, and I understand that, but every day shouldn't be bad."

The I TEAM will continue to follow this to find out how the Postal Service handles it.