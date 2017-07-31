× Pitcher Joe Smith headed back to Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians acquired reliever Joe Smith from the Blue Jays just before the MLB trade deadline on Monday.

Toronot relieved pitcher Thomas Pannone and infielder Samad Taylor in exchange, the Indians announced. The Tribe designated pitcher Perci Garner for assignment.

Smith signed a one-year deal with Blue Jays in February. The 33-year-old has a 3.28 ERA over 38 games with Toronto this season. He missed a month with soreness in his right shoulder.

He played for the Indians from 2009 to 2013. He earned a World Series ring as a member of the Chicago Cubs last year but did not make any appearances in the postseason.

Smith is the husband of former FOX 8 News sports reporter and Vermilion native Allie LaForce.

