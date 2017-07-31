Missing: Furman Byrd

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry.  We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Furman Byrd would be 67 today. He was last seen when he was 18 years old, in July of 1968.

Byrd lived in Cleveland, but was last seen in Boston.

Anyone with information on this cold case is asked to call Detective Olivery with Cleveland police at (216) 623-5518.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**

