Matthew McConaughey talks about his love for our city: ‘Cleveland gets a bad rap’

It’s no secret that Matthew McConaughey has great love for Cleveland, and you know what we have to say about that: alright, alright alright.

When the actor was in town filming a movie this past spring, he was spotted all over our beautiful city and in other parts of Northeast Ohio.

Monday, during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly & Ryan, McConaughey mentioned Cleveland, and there were some excited screams from the audience.

The actor said, “We loved Cleveland. Cleveland gets a bad rap. Cleveland’s cool.”

**Watch his interview in the video, above; please note: it starts around 15:20 in**

The 47-year-old actor, whose wife and children were also in town with him, talked about one of his coolest memories: spending a weekend in a tree house at Mohican.

During his time in Northeast Ohio, the Academy Award winner also caught the Tribe and the Cavs in action.

McConaughey spent several months in the Cleveland area shooting “White Boy Rick,” which is set in the 1980s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic.

