Man suffers gunshot wound in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man.

The victim was with a group of other men at a home on Alpine Road in Cleveland Heights Sunday afternoon. Police said the man was shot by an unknown person, then flagged down a car to take him to MetroHealth’s emergency department in Cleveland Heights.

The victim was treated then transferred to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

There is no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call 216-321-1234 or the tip line at 216-291-5010. Calls can remain anonymous.