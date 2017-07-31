Local doctors seeing more and more overuse injuries in young athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Northeast Ohio doctors are seeing an epidemic of sorts in youth sports: overuse injuries.

It happens when a young athlete specializes in only one sport at all different levels.

"The issue is this. The kids are not only in scholastic sports, but they are in club sports, premiere sports, the same kids are in three or four different groups," says pediatric and adolescent sports doctor Paul Saluan.

One factor? College recruiting starts much younger now than it did 10 or 15 years ago.

Fox8's Melissa Reid has the details in the story, above.