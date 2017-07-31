× Indians place Josh Tomlin on 10-day disabled list

CLEVELAND– The Indians place starting pitcher Josh Tomlin on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced on Monday.

The right-hander suffered a hamstring strain during Sunday’s game in Chicago. He was removed while warming up before the bottom of the fifth. Tomlin delivered four hitless innings.

Cleveland also recalled lefty Tyler Olson from the Columbus Clippers. It’s the second stint with the Indians for the 27-year-old.

The White Sox snapped the Tribe’s winning streak with a 3-1 victory.

