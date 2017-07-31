× Grand jury does not indict former Ohio State player in sexual assault case

CLEVELAND– A Cuyahoga County grand jury decided against indicting former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley in a sexual assault case, sources told the FOX 8 I-Team.

The jury, which received the case on Monday, returned no bill,

A 23-year-old woman accused Conley of sexually assaulting her in a room at the Westin Hotel in Cleveland on April 9, according to a report from Cleveland police.

Conley and his attorney denied any crime took place.

The 22-year-old, who attended Washington High School in Massillon, was selected by the Raiders in the 2017 NFL Draft.

