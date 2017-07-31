Grand jury does not indict former Ohio State player in sexual assault case

Cornerback Gareon Conley #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 31-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– A Cuyahoga County grand jury decided against indicting former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley in a sexual assault case,  sources told the FOX 8 I-Team.

The jury, which received the case on Monday, returned no bill,

A 23-year-old woman accused Conley of sexually assaulting her in a room at the Westin Hotel in Cleveland on April 9, according to a report from Cleveland police.

Conley and his attorney denied any crime took place.

The 22-year-old, who attended Washington High School in Massillon, was selected by the Raiders in the 2017 NFL Draft.

