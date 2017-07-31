Fox 8 Recipe Box: Burrata, Fresh Fig and Prosciutto Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you are a cheese lover, you’ll want to check out the “Old Brooklyn Cheese Company.”

It’s the only dedicated brick and mortar cheese shop in Cleveland.

It was started by Chef Michael Januska, certified cheese professional, after spending years in London and throughout Europe building on his passion for cheese.

Chef Januska shared an easy summer recipe that is big on flavors but can be made is just 10 minutes.

Burrata, Fresh Fig and Prosciutto Salad

Ingredients:

4 ripe figs

4 slices of prosciutto or parma ham

1 bunch of fresh basil

1 lemon

1 Tab honey, room temperature/runny

6 Tab Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea salt

Fresh ground black peppercorns

1/4 cup of roasted pistachio’s

Instructions:

Cut each fig criss-cross with scissors or a paring knife, but not all the way to the bottom. Using your thumb and forefingers squeeze the base of the fig to expose the inside. Arrange the figs on the dish. Weave around the sliced prosciutto. Tear the burrata into pieces and place around the plate. Rip up the basil leaves over everything. Mix 6 Tab of oil, juice from half a lemon, honey, some sea salt, and freshly ground pepper together in a bowl and drizzle everything with this dressing. Garnish with crushed roasted pistachio’s