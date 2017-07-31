× Former Ohio State player’s sexual assault case goes to grand jury

CLEVELAND– The case involving former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley was submitted to a grand jury on Monday, Cleveland police said.

The Cuyahoga County jury will determine if the 22-year-old will be indicted. The Cleveland Division of Police investigated the allegations.

A woman told officers Conley sexually assaulted her inside a room at the Westin Hotel in Cleveland, a police report said on April 9.

FOX 8 News obtained surveillance video that shows the woman and Conley in a bar in the city’s Warehouse District that same night.

Conley, who was drafted by the Raiders and went Washington High School in Massillon, said he did not commit a crime.

