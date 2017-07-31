Former Ohio State player’s sexual assault case goes to grand jury

Posted 2:32 pm, July 31, 2017, by

Cornerback Gareon Conley #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 31-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The case involving former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley was submitted to a grand jury on Monday, Cleveland police said.

The Cuyahoga County jury will determine if the 22-year-old will be indicted. The Cleveland Division of Police investigated the allegations.

A woman told officers Conley sexually assaulted her inside a room at the Westin Hotel in Cleveland, a police report said on April 9.

FOX 8 News obtained surveillance video that shows the woman and Conley in a bar in the city’s Warehouse District that same night.

Conley, who was drafted by the Raiders and went Washington High School in Massillon, said he did not commit a crime.

Continuing coverage on this story here

Related stories