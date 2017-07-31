During the heat of summer, OHSAA guidelines specific about keeping athletes safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio - High school football season has officially arrived in Northeast Ohio.

The Holy Name football team hit the field Monday afternoon when temperatures peaked around 87 degrees.

"With the field being so hot, we take water breaks every time we switch positions or drills. We are trying to keep our guys as hydrated as possible," said coach Dan Wondolowski.

In fact, all high school fall sports begin this week, many teams doing two-a-days.

"We do things different, we do our doubles in the afternoons, evening. We try and stay out of the midday heat," added Wondolowski.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has specific rules to deal with heat and humidity.

When the heat index is above 104 degrees, all outside activity must stop.

If the temperature is between 100 to 104 degrees, athletes must receive a 10 minute water break for every 30 minutes of practice.

Practice must also be postponed to later in the day.

If the temperature is between 95 degrees to 99 degrees, there must be mandatory water breaks every 30 minutes for 10 minutes at a time.

Trainers must re-check the temperature and humidity every 30 minutes to monitor for changes in the heat index.

Simple guidelines to keep players safe during the dog days of summer.