Download: Why millennials are less likely to cheat than their parents

Millennials tend to get a bad rap. The stereotype is that they’re lazy and don’t want to work. But it turns out, they’re reigning supreme when it comes to relationships.

New research shows millennials cheat less than their parents and have fewer sexual partners on average.

Researchers say 20 percent of those older than 55 years old reported cheating on their partners. That’s compared with only 14 percent of those under 55.

Millennials, generally defined as being under 35 years old, take a particular dim view of cheating, and are less sexually adventurous than their predecessors, the study says.

Read more details, here, then head over to our Facebook page to tell us what you think.

Your comments could be read during the 9 a.m. Download!