Doctor delivers another patient’s baby before giving birth herself

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky obstetrician who was at the hospital to give birth to her own baby took time to deliver another patient’s baby first.

Dr. Amanda Hess tells local media that she was getting ready for her own delivery on Sunday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center when she heard there was a woman who needed to deliver immediately because the baby was in distress. The on-call doctor at the hospital had just left for a break.

Hess put on another gown, covered her shoes with hospital boots and walked down to the patient’s room to get to work. She helped Leah Halliday-Johnson deliver a baby girl.

Hess told PEOPLE, “It was urgent that baby was delivered right away.” The next morning, she gave birth to her own baby girl named Ellen.

Another doctor shared Hess’ wonderful story on Facebook:

“Those mamas are bonded for life! And Baby Ellen (and her big sister Kate) will have fun hearing this story when they are older! Doctor moms consistently take care of their own families as well as their patients and their respective families all the time. Great job, Dr. Hess! Now enjoy your maternity leave!”