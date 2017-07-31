× Deputy shares moving experience when little boy gives him special gift

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office shared something wonderful one of its deputies experienced.

Deputy J. Vacha said he was patrolling in Plain Township on Saturday when an SUV pulled up beside his cruiser.

A woman was driving and there were two young children in the back seat.

The deputy said the young boy opened the vehicle door, climbed out of his booster seat and walked to the side of the cruiser.

He told the deputy, “Thank you for everything that you do and we love you.”

Then, he reached into his pocket and gave the deputy a stone that said, “We support you!”

“God bless that family!” the deputy wrote on Facebook.