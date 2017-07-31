Cuyahoga Falls road named in honor of police officer who survived deliberate crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio - Bravery, heroism and an incredible story of survival.

A community honors a police officer who was seriously injured in a head on crash.

Cuyahoga Falls police officer Ted Davis is back at work and now has a street named after him.

Mayor Don Walters and members of the community gathered to recognize a hero.

"A lot more people better than me deserve this awards, but I'm still honored to get it," said Officer Ted Davis.

Monday evening, the city named a stretch of Broad Boulevard in the center of town Officer Ted Davis Boulevard.

"I'm very honored, humbled, very humbled. The guys and ladies I work with are great people, so I accept the honor on behalf of them as well," said Officer Davis.

Surveillance video captured the incident that injured Officer Davis last July. Someone called the police station threatening to kill officers, then drove through the parking lot, smashing cruisers. While Officer Davis was pursuing the suspect, the driver crossed to the other side and crashed head on into his cruiser.

"With as severe as his injuries were, his driving force was 'I want to get back to work, I want to get back on the street, I want to get back to serving the city', so it just makes you proud and it's great to see him be honored with this sign," said Cuyahoga Falls police chief Jack Davis.

"I'm very proud of him, it was amazing, his recovery was absolutely amazing," said Chrissy Davis, the officer's wife.

Officer Davis returned to duty 19 weeks after the crash. His family also watched him receive the honor, including his wife and two sons.

"Their dad being laid up like that, seeing him in the hospital, seeing him not be able to walk and having to go through all that training, it was very hard for them," said the officer's wife.

Minutes after the street dedication, the Cuyahoga Falls city council also honored Officer Davis, giving him a replica sign so he will always know how much his community appreciates him.

