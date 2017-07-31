× Cleveland woman who scammed new moms sought for grand theft, telecommunications fraud

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland police and the Ohio Attorney General’s office are asking for the public’s help in finding Zienup Sbeih-Maddox, 23, of Cleveland. She is wanted for multiple counts of grand theft and telecommunications fraud.

Sbeih-Maddox is accused of setting up a Facebook page earlier in the year where she promised baby and toddler clothes and equipment at discounted prices. According to the police, she mainly targeted new moms and is believed to have scammed over 150 people to the tune of about $200-thousand.

Her victims are from as far away as Hawaii, so the police and BCI are investigating interstate fraud cases in this crime.

Sbeih-Maddox is 5’3” tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Zienup Sbeih-Maddox is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message to TIP657 or to Crimes (274637). Those with information can also call the BCI tip line at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).