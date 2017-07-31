× Cleveland Orchestra Blossom fans: could your picnic be a winner?

CLEVELAND – It’s become a summer bucket list item for thousands of northeast Ohioans: an evening at Blossom Music Center listening to the Cleveland Orchestra while picnicking on the lawn.

On Saturday, August 5, the Orchestra is holding a contest to let guests show off their picnicking expertise and flair.

Two winners will get a pair of tickets to the Cleveland Orchestra concert of their choice at Severance Hall during the Orchestra’s 100th season (which is the upcoming 2017-18 season).

Picnic mavens will need to register for the contest by August 3rd. Click here to register. As an added bonus, anyone that enters the contest will get one free ticket to that night’s concert!

All they have to do after that is attend the concert, which features music by Tchaikovsky, and check in across from the information center at the top of the lawn. They’ll get a numbered balloon so the judges will know where to find them.

Then just spread out the blanket and set up that feast.

Two winners will be selected: one for best presentation and another for best food.

The judges are Jacqueline Gerber, from WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream, Vishu Nath, Executive Chef at Urban Farmer Cleveland and Chul-In Park, who plays violin for the Orchestra.

The Blossom grounds open at 5:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. concert. Judging will take place between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Winners will be announced at intermission on the Orchestra’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Remember, you’ll need to register for the contest by August 3rd. Click here to register.

Happy picnicking and good luck!