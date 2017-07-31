Carlos Carrasco’s collection of Indians minis continues to grow

CLEVELAND– Watch out, Cleveland. There’s a new team in town.

Don’t underestimate them because of their size. They are pretty hard-headed and their numbers continue to grow.

We’re talking about Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco’s baseball versions of his teammates.

Carrasco started making his minis last month. It began with All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez, Sharpie markers and a little glue.

Of course, there had to be a miniature Carrasco.

But Cookie was just getting started and enlisted the help of Trevor Bauer. They created more, including Edwin Encarnacion with the parrot, Mike Clevinger with his long hair and Corey Kluber with his Cy Young Award.

Next came Jason Kipnis and Michael Brantley.

All of the materials were found around the dugout and training room. The only exception is the fuzzy fuchsia Slider, but he was made by other mascots.

ICYMI: #TribeSocial night is Aug. 22! Show off your arts and crafts skills for a shot at that night's first pitch: https://t.co/l2Wm2lJ0Fa pic.twitter.com/cp3Ntz4HaT — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 24, 2017

On Sunday, Bauer was added to the little lineup. He even has a tiny drone, made of push pins, on his hat as a nod to the device that injured his finger during the American League Championship Series.

Cleveland is ahead of Kansas City in the American League Central by two games. They play the Red Sox in Boston Monday night for the first time since the American League Division Series last season.

