Boy, 4, dies after being attacked by family dogs

EL PASO, Texas — Police in El Paso, Texas don’t expect to file any charges after a 4-year-old was killed by the family’s dogs in his own backyard.

Police said the boy was left in an enclosed trampoline which was in the backyard with the dogs.

A neighbor told KFOX-TV that he was playing basketball last Thursday when he heard a woman crying and saying her son ran away.

He ran into her backyard — where he also encountered the dogs.

“So I jumped over the gate, and that’s when I found the dogs in one corner. The far left of the house,” Albert Hernandez said. “I got closer and closer, and that’s when they realized (the dogs were) coming. The first (dog) attacked me, which was the biggest one … I had to hit it in the face, and that’s when it ran.”

When officers arrived, they found the boy’s lifeless body in the backyard. He has been identified as Jacob Brooks.

All four of the dogs were taken into Animal Services custody, KFOX reported.

The boy’s mother was taken to a hospital on a protective medical hold.