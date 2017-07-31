Anthony Scaramucci ousted as White House communications director

Posted 2:50 pm, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 03:00PM, July 31, 2017

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks on a morning television show, from the north lawn of the White House on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job.

A person close to Scaramucci confirmed his ouster just hours after President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the change before it was officially announced.

Scaramucci has been in the spotlight since he was first announced as communications director earlier this month.

The New Yorker magazine published an interview Thursday in which Scaramucci went on a profanity-laden tirade against Reince Priebus, then chief of staff.

Kelly, a retired general and previous Homeland Security secretary, was sworn into his new job Monday morning.

