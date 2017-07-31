Akron police investigating fatal shooting of 26-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, it happened at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Main and Exchange streets.

Officials say the man was in a car, when someone fired into it, striking him.

He was taken to Akron General Medical Center, where he later died.

Further details, including the man’s identity, were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.