2 arrested after body found in freezer

CAMPBELL, Ohio — Police in Ohio say two people have been arrested after a body was discovered inside a freezer.

The body was found in a home in Campbell on Saturday, but police believe it had been moved from Youngstown.

Investigators believe the body is female. A coroner is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

A man, Arturo Novoa, 31, and a woman, Katrina Layton, 34, were arrested over the weekend and are scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including abuse of a corpse. They are being held at the Mahoning County jail.

The home where the body was found is not owned by either suspect.

According to Youngstown Police, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine the identity of the woman found in the freezer.