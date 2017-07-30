× SWAT situation on Cleveland’s west side cleared

CLEVELAND – Cleveland SWAT teams are at the scene of a stand-off on West 104th Street.

A Cleveland police spokesperson tells Fox 8 that the situation there is in connection with a shooting that happened earlier Sunday and that the suspect may have multiple weapons.

Fox 8’s crew on the scene reported in around 10 p.m. that the person who was thought to be in the home was not inside it and that law enforcement officials were leaving the scene.