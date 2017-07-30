Strongsville woman, officially ‘oldest little person in the world’ celebrates birthday

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – It was a day for a big celebration in Strongsville Sunday, as a local Guiness Book of World Records holder added another candle onto her birthday cake.

Winifred Ann Kelley, who is the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest living person in the world with dwarfism, marked her 94th birthday.

Winnie, as friends and family call her, completed the final application process for the Guinness Book of World Records in 2015. Earlier this year it became official, making today’s birthday celebration a double one.

Born in 1923, when Warren G. Harding was president of the United States, Winnie grew up in Cleveland and Parma.

She says her parents and four siblings were all of normal size and stature. Winnie never married or had children but was career-driven, receiving a degree at case Western Reserve University and eventually her masters in psychology.

“And I worked for the Federal Reserve bank as a research assistant and then 25-years later, I went to the Veterans’ Administration.”

As for her secret to longevity? She watches FOX 8 news every day, loves to read and even sneaks in a beer or two every now and then.

“What has happened is a fact. It’s a fact of life that I’m alive at 94.”

Happy birthday, Winnie!