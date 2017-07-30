Small plane crashes in Ashland County field

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio – Rick Wolf said he was out in his yard in Loudonville, enjoying a peaceful summer evening until he heard a strange sound.

“I looked up and saw a plane and I could hear the engine sputtering,” Wolf said. “It barely missed the woods.”

He said he ran to help, and saw two men walking out of the field.

“It was a man and his son,” Wolf said. ” They were flying from Wisconsin to Millersburg to spend the night.”

He said they had some injuries but appeared to be ok.

The Loudonville EMS transported them to the hospital.

The Ashland County Sheriff is investigating. Fox8 will have more details on the crash as they become available.