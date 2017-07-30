Power outage at Cedar Point has some guests walking off the coaster tracks

Video courtesy of: Anwar Mustafa
SANDUSKY, Ohio - The one thing you really want to have on a day at one of the world's premier amusement parks is electric power.
Unfortunately, for a short time Sunday, that's what Cedar Point didn't have. And it made for an unusual ending to some park guests' exit from the Rougarou coaster.
The park tweeted out that there was a power outage throughout the Sandusky area.
No injuries were reported.
Power was restored, the rides started up - and we're guessing that the screams of guests enjoying the coasters started up as well!
