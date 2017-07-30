Power outage at Cedar Point has some guests walking off the coaster tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy of: Anwar Mustafa

SANDUSKY, Ohio - The one thing you really want to have on a day at one of the world's premier amusement parks is electric power.

Unfortunately, for a short time Sunday, that's what Cedar Point didn't have. And it made for an unusual ending to some park guests' exit from the Rougarou coaster.

The park tweeted out that there was a power outage throughout the Sandusky area.

We are aware of a widespread power outage in the Sandusky area. Crews from @ohioedison are working on it. Thanks for your patience. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 31, 2017

Power has been restored to the Sandusky area and closed rides will be up as soon as possible. Thanks again for your patience. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 31, 2017

No injuries were reported.

Power was restored, the rides started up - and we're guessing that the screams of guests enjoying the coasters started up as well!