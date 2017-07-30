× One car crash kills two men in Medina County

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Two men were killed Sunday when the car they were riding in crashed on Buffham Road in Westfield Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells Fox 8 that Martin Davis, 30, of Lodi was driving a Camaro east on Buffham Road at a high rate of speed. The car traveled off the road, hitting a utility pole. It then continued on through a yard and hit a tree.

Davis and his passenger, Kevin Scholz, 29, of Redding, California were both killed. Neither man was wearing a seat belt and the Patrol says that in addition to the high speed, alcohol appears to have played a factor in the accident.

The Patrol says they are continuing their investigation.