× Missing Brunswick teen found safe in California: Police

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl who had been missing for nearly a week was located in Sacramento, California, early Sunday morning, Brunswick police said in a news release.

Brunswick police had been searching for Mia Rose Anderson in Medina County after she went missing last Monday.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, police in Sacramento contacted Brunswick police to say they had found Anderson, and that she was safe.

Travel plans are being coordinated to get her home.