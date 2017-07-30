Eyes of Freedom: Traveling memorial depicts sacrifices of Lima Company 3/25

SEVILLE, Ohio — If you, or someone you know or love, have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, today is a special chance to better understand your services and sacrifices.

A traveling memorial to pay tribute to all who have answered our Nation’s call will be staged at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Rawiga Road in Seville.

It’s called About the Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial. The exhibit consists of life-size portraits depicting the fallen Lima Company 3/25, one of the hardest hit units in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Organizers will hold a short program at noon at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, before a motorcycle escort leads the traveling memorial to the Medina County fairgrounds, where it will be on display for the whole week.

Please note, the portraits will not be on display until the Medina County Fair opening on Monday.

*Watch above for live video of a portion of the event.

For more information on The Eyes of Freedom, click here.