Wayne County crash claims the life of 83-year-old woman

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Shreve woman was killed in a two-car collision Saturday afternoon in Clinton Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Jane Leedy, 83, of Shreve, was driving south on S. Elyria Road at around 2:30 p.m. She stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of SR 226 and S. Elyria Road and then continued into the intersection.

She was hit on the driver-side door by a car driving west on SR 226. That car did not have a stop sign.

Both cars ran off the road.

Leedy was taken to Wooster Community Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the other car, along with two passengers, were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Patrol is still investigating this accident.