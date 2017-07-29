× Suspects shoot, kill man in Cleveland, steal weapon from him

CLEVELAND – Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man on Spruce Court Saturday.

Just before noon, CMHA police found the man shot in a hallway at 1281 Spruce Court. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died at 3 p.m.

Police say the victim was visiting a woman at the Spruce address. Witnesses report hearing gunfire and then seeing two black men running away from the scene. They also saw one of the suspects take a weapon from the victim. They left in the victim’s car, which was later found abandoned on Colgate Avenue.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.