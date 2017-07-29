Cleveland police: Man, 46, critically injured in hit-skip crash

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a driver who struck a man with a car, then took off from the scene.
It happened just after 2 a.m. on Miles Avenue, near East 120th Street.
Police say a 46-year-old man was attempting to cross Miles Avenue when he was struck by a car traveling eastbound.
The car never stopped.
The man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with injuries described as “life-threatening.”
Investigators are still searching for the driver. There is no suspect or vehicle information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216) 621-1234.