Cleveland police: Man, 46, critically injured in hit-skip crash

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a driver who struck a man with a car, then took off from the scene.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Miles Avenue, near East 120th Street.

Police say a 46-year-old man was attempting to cross Miles Avenue when he was struck by a car traveling eastbound.

The car never stopped.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with injuries described as “life-threatening.”

Investigators are still searching for the driver. There is no suspect or vehicle information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call (216) 621-1234.