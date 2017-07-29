× Cleveland Heights police searching for missing 81-year-old man

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for an 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Cleveland Heights police say Willie Williamson went missing at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, from his home on Thorne Road.

He’s 81, 5’6″ tall, 135 lbs., with grey hair and brown eyes. Williamson suffers from Alzheimer’s and is in need of his medication, police say.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants.

Williamson was driving a silver 2016 Honda Civic with Ohio plate number MCH5111.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.