CLEVELAND — Some of the whipping winds in Northeast Ohio are churning up some big waves and dangerous currents on Lake Erie.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for a large portion of the viewing area through this evening.

According to the NWS, the rip currents can create life-threatening conditions for even good swimmers.

The affected areas stretch from Lakeshore to Erie County, Pennsylvania.

More on the warning, HERE.