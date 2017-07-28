Video shows aftermath of Cleveland dirt bike crash that injured 8-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team obtained exclusive police body camera video from a dirt bike crash that seriously hurt a child. But we found officials at Cleveland City Hall avoiding our camera as we raised new questions about plans for a dirt bike track to get the riders off the streets.

The incident in the video happened in late May and the video was just released.

A kid on a dirt bike plowed into an 8-year-old boy at Kerruish Park in Cleveland. That left the victim with a broken arm and a broken leg.

The video shows officers running up to the child trying to comfort him until an ambulance gets there. Meantime, adults try to tell the police what happened.

The video led the I-Team to check on the city’s plan to spend $2 million to build a dirt bike track. Packs of dirt bikes often take over the streets and the city said it believes the track will help get them off the streets.

But we’ve found, the city has no clear timetable for getting the track built.

For weeks, the city has been evaluating possible builders, but the city hasn’t even requested bids from companies interested in doing the construction. A spokesman first set up an on camera interview to have a city official speak on camera with the I-Team about this. Then he canceled it.

Instead, Cleveland Media Relations Director Dan Williams sent an email saying, in part, "The process is moving but we are taking our time to be sure it is done right."

Police officers have complained they are not allowed to chase the dirt bikes even when they block traffic. However, the Cleveland Division of Police set up special patrols targeting the bikes.

Just before the dirt bike crash that injured a child, officers stood by a patrol car questioning a rider. Body camera video shows another rider zooming right by them doing wheelies. The city didn't release that part of the video.

The mother of the child hurt is frustrated the city can’t be more specific about when the bike track will actually be built, although she said she believes it’ll take more than a track to solve the problem.

"I think that's crazy. Something really needs to be done about the dirt bikes to get them off the streets. So I figure the sooner the better," Denaye Hatcher said.

Ultimately, a 12-year-old was arrested for the accident that injured the child.

More stories about dirt bikes in Cleveland here