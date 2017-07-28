× Two arrested in last month’s Canton Township murder

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Canton Township man.

Deputies were called to a home on 49th Street Southwest in Canton Township on July 3 for a report of shots fired. They found the body of Michael W. Christensen and determined two men forced their way into the house.

On Friday, deputies arrested Brandon Burt, 24, on one count of aggravated murder, and Alize Stokes, 21, on one count of complicity to commit aggravated murder.

“At the Stark County Sheriff’s Office we are committed to keeping the communities we serve safe,” Sheriff George Maier said in a news release on Friday. “We will not tolerate the violence and we will work to find justice for the victims.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800. The tip line, at 330-541-3937, accepts anonymous tips.

40.740648 -81.373402