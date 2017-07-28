× Some rides re-opening at Ohio State Fair following Wednesday’s tragedy

COLUMBUS-The children’s area attractions and some other Ohio State Fair rides are expected to re-open soon while inspections of other rides continue after a deadly accident this week.

Agriculture Department spokesman Mark Bruce said Friday the fair’s Kiddieland and other “low-impact” rides, including the giant slide, have been re-inspected and cleared to resume operations.

Gov. John Kasich shut down all the rides and ordered them inspected again in the aftermath of a Wednesday night ride malfunction that killed one man and injured seven other people.

18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, a high school student who recently enlisted in the Marines was killed when the spinning and thrill ride broke apart and sent several passengers tumbling at the Ohio State Fair.

Jarrell’s girlfriend was among seven who was badly injured on the Fire Ball ride Wednesday night.

The ride’s Dutch manufacturer on Thursday told operators of the same attraction at fairs and festivals worldwide to stop using it until more is learned about what caused the malfunction.

Federal and state investigators have begun working to find what caused the wreck on Wednesday, the fair’s opening day.

Video taken by a bystander of the swinging, spinning Fire Ball ride in action captured a crashing sound. A section holding four riders came apart, and screams could be heard as at least two people were ejected and plunged toward the ground. Other riders were still in their seats as they fell.

Jarrell, of Columbus, was thrown about 50 feet (15 meters) and pronounced dead on the midway. The injured ranged in age from 14 to 42. At least two were listed in critical condition.

Jarrell’s girlfriend, Keziah Lewis, doesn’t remember the accident and has pelvis, ankle and rib injuries, her mother told The Columbus Dispatch.

Lewis, a University of Cincinnati student, underwent one surgery and faces a second.

“She kept asking for her boyfriend,” Clarissa Williams said. “I had to tell her he was the one who was deceased.”

Bruce said 28 rides are expected to begin running again Friday afternoon. That’s fewer than half of the rides at the state fair, which opened Wednesday.

The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball ride that malfunctioned has told operators of the same attraction and other fairs and festivals to halt its use while investigation continues.

