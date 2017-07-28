Seen on TV: 7/28/17

Posted 6:27 am, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:53AM, July 28, 2017

Here are the Seen on TV links for Friday, July 28, 2017:

  • Click here for details on Cavalier Girls and Scream Team auditions
  • Click here to help Dylan Gingras get a service dog
  • Click here for James’ H.U.G.J.A.M. fund
  • Click here for information on Handmade Studio featured during “Kickin’ It With Kenny”
  • Click here for info on Manhattan Toy recall
  • Click here for the GoFundMe page for Michael Chappman
  • Click here for more on the LEGO “A Christmas Story” house
  • Click here for Stuff the Bus information
  • Click here for info on the NASA Citizen Science app for the eclipse
  • Click here for Cleveland Metroparks 100-year celebration schedule info
  • Click here for schedule of informational meetings on property tax deal proposed for NuCLEus project
  • Click here for smoke detector information
  • Click here for more on Perkins Wildlife Center
  • Click here for info on President Trump’s Youngstown visit on July 25
  • Click here for the Earnest Byner Preseason Short Scramble
  • Click here for information on how to let us know about your lemonade stand for a great cause
  • Click here for information on city of Berea lead in drinking water system
  • Click here for more information on tick prevention and treatment
  • Click here for  Browns training camp information
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here to register for the 2017 FOX 8 FOX Trot
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
  • Click here to file an airline consumer complaint
  • Click here for more information on suicide prevention
  • Click here for more information on ODOT’s construction schedule
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive
  • Click here to nominate your Cool School
  • Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
  • Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
  • Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
  • Click here for RTA routes
  • Click here for more on Szarka Financial
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
  • Click here for Career Marketplace
  • Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 7/23/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 7/26/17

  • Seen On TV
    1 hour ago

    Seen on TV: 7/27/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 7/25/17

  • Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 7/24/17

  • Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 7/21/17

  • Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 7/22/17

  • Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 7/19/17

  • Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 7/20/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 7/18/17

  • Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 5/28/17

  • On-Air Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 6/28/2017

  • On-Air Seen On TV

    Seen on TV: 7/11/17