× Portage County crash involving semi kills 20-year-old woman

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A crash in Portage County claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman Friday afternoon.

It happened on state Route 5 in Paris Township at about 2 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet Malibu went left of center and hit a semi tractor-trailer head on.

The driver of the Malibu, identified as Courtney Fritz, of Warren, died at the scene, according to the patrol. Her passenger was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren with serious injuries.

The semi driver, a 44-year-old Akron man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

Alcohol is not suspected in the crash. The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.